33 minutes ago

For all the years actor Akrobeto spent entertaining fans and Ghanaians with his comic acting, social media users on the occasion of his 60th birthday have gone all out to celebrate him.

Akwasi Boadi better known as Akrobeto with over two decades in acting is best known for cracking ribs with his 'broken' English which has created several memes for the young and old on social media. Wherever he goes, he makes sure to leave his fans laughing their hearts out.

The celebrated actor on November 18, 2022, topped Twitter trends when tweeps published both old and new clips of their favourite scenes from his movies.

This was accompanied by well wishes and testimony of the impact he has had on the lives of movie lovers.

Also, his colleagues were not left out of the celebrations as they shared some of their fondest memory with him on set.