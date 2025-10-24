2 hours ago

The Eastern Regional Police Command has rolled out a comprehensive security plan to ensure peace, order, and safety throughout this year’s Odwira Festival, celebrated by the chiefs and people of Akropong-Akwapim in the Eastern Region.

The Odwira Festival, one of the most prominent traditional celebrations, holds deep cultural and historical significance for the Akwapim people.

Traditionally observed to mark purification, renewal, and unity, the festival brings together citizens from across Ghana and the diaspora.

Over the years, Odwira has also evolved into a major tourism and cultural event, attracting government officials, diplomats, and thousands of revelers to the Akwapim hills.

According to the Regional Police Command, the 2025 edition of the festival commenced on Monday, October 20, and will climax with a grand durbar of chiefs and people on Friday, October 24, 2025.

Superintendent Ebenezer Tetteh, Head of Public Affairs for the Eastern Regional Police Command, emphasized that “adequate security shall be provided before, during, and after the festival” to maintain a peaceful atmosphere.

In outlining the detailed security arrangements, the Police Command stressed that no weapons of any kind will be permitted at the durbar grounds.

Additionally, no live ammunition is to be fired within the Akropong municipality, except by persons officially sanctioned to perform musketry displays, who will be properly tagged and easily identifiable throughout the event.

The police have also announced strict traffic and movement regulations. Motorbikes will not be allowed beyond the Old Assembly Junction in Akropong, and designated parking areas have been provided at the Audit Service premises, the Old Court premises, the Municipal Assembly, Dachie Junior School, Shoe Fabrique, and Christ Church Park.

To ensure effective crowd and traffic management, the Command has advised travelers heading to Akropong and surrounding areas to use alternative routes, including the Ofankor–Pokuase–Nsawam road and the Dodowa–Somanya–Adukrom route, instead of the Ayi-Mensah–Aburi–Mamfe highway, which often experiences heavy traffic congestion during the festival period.

Superintendent Tetteh further noted that all ritual and traditional processions, such as the visit of Amaprobi to bring the Odwira, must be conducted during the day for safety reasons and to allow adequate police coverage.

“The Police will deploy heavily on all major highways, within the Akropong township, and at the durbar grounds,” the statement assured.

“Our visibility will be felt both day and night to ensure that all persons go about their activities in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility.”

However, the Command warned that any individuals found engaging in acts that may disturb public order or breach the peace will be dealt with in accordance with the laws of Ghana.

The Eastern Regional Police Command’s proactive measures are part of its long-standing commitment to maintaining public safety during major traditional and cultural events.

In previous years, similar arrangements have proven effective in minimizing accidents, traffic chaos, and violent incidents during the Odwira festivities, reinforcing public confidence in law enforcement’s readiness to ensure a peaceful celebration.