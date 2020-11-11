16 minutes ago

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyepong, has incurred the wrath of the Chief of Assin Akroo, Nana Kwabena Ofori, for being disrespectful towards him.

According to the chief, the lawmaker has made accusations against him [the chief] amidst verbal abuses.

In an interview on Angel102.9FM during the Anopa Bofo? morning show, the chief also cursed the lawmaker saying that Kennedy Agyepong will go mad and fall into perpetual hardship with his descendants for throwing insults at him.

He dared that, "[if] Kennedy Agyepong says he is a man, arrange a fight at Bukom Arena for Kennedy Agyepong and I [and] I will beat him mercilessly”.

The traditional leader is unhappy with the insults thrown at him as well as the false accusations made against him by the Assin Central MP.

Nana Kwabena Ofori further questioned that, “why didn’t he go to Kpone? Didn’t he hear of the chief who sacked Akufo-Addo? Am I the one he is insulting?”

The chief while expressing his anger at the Assin Central MP noted that Kennedy Agyepong is not his friend.

