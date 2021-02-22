1 hour ago

Member of Parliament for Akuapem North Constituency, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, together with Barima Awuah Sarpong Asiedu-Larbi, MCE for the area, paid a working visit to Mangoase-Akuapem to inspect and ongoing road construction project.

The inspection team interacted with the contractor and some workers who were on site at the time of the visit and asked them to speed up with work.

The contractor assured the team of his commitment to complete the project on time.

The timely inspection by the authority demonstrates their commitment to achieve promises made to the constituents during 2020 campaign season.

The Mangoase road, Obosomase town roads, Okuapeman SHS road and other earmarked road projects in the constituency are currently under construction.