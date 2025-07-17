4 hours ago

Actress and socialite Akuapem Poloo has revealed a troubling encounter she had in 2010 with a former Black Stars player. Speaking candidly in an interview on Hitz FM, Poloo shared the details of the incident for the first time, though she chose not to name the player involved.

The incident began at Rockstone’s Office, a popular nightlife spot at the time. According to Poloo, the footballer approached her while she was out enjoying herself with friends and later invited her on a solo date.

While the date initially seemed to go well, things took an unsettling turn when the player lured her into his car. Poloo revealed that he made inappropriate advances, exposing himself and offering her a large sum of money in exchange for sexual favours, which she immediately declined.

Feeling uncomfortable and unsafe, Poloo said she swiftly left the situation and chose not to respond to his repeated attempts to contact her afterward.

In sharing her experience, Poloo aims to warn young women about the pressures they may face in unfamiliar situations, emphasising the importance of knowing one’s worth and walking away from uncomfortable encounters.

She added that walking away was an act of self-respect and strength, especially because the money was tempting.