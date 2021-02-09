46 minutes ago

President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has appointed 75-year-old Major General F. Adu-Amanfo (RTD) as the acting National Security Coordinator, Day Break newspaper has reported.

According to the newspaper, Adu-Amanfo replaces Mr. Joshua Kyeremeh, who was the substantive National Security Co-ordinator until he passed away on Monday, 18 January 2021.

Deputy National Security Co-ordinator, Mr Opare Duncan, who was asked by the President to act as National Security Co-ordinator, pending the appointment of a substantive Co-ordinator, has also been sacked and replaced with a former Executive Director of Danquah Institute, Edward Kwaku Asomani, as the Deputy National Security Coordinator.

Prior to his promotion, Edward Kwaku Asomani was the head of analysis at the National Security Secretariat.

Also, Tim Coleman, a Deputy Director General in charge of Administration of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), has been moved to the National Security Secretariat as a Director.