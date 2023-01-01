3 hours ago

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia joined millions of Ghanaian Christians to welcome the new year, 2023, in church.

While President Akufo-Addo and his family joined the Ridge Church to crossover into 2023, Dr. Bawumia and his family also were at the Church of Pentecost, Dr. Thomas Wyatt Assembly for the annual service.

Watch Night services are an annual New Year’s Eve tradition for Christians.

They express gratitude to God for making it through the previous year, while praying for blessings for the oncoming year.

These services are also notable for prophecies made into the upcoming year.

Prior to the watch night services, the Ghana Police Service warned religious leaders against making doomsday prophecies.

Below are more photos:

Source: citifmonline