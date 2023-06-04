8 hours ago

The leader of Universal Spiritual Outreach, Bishop Abed Boakye Asiamah popularly known as Ajagurajah has justified why President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo moves around the country with a designated chair.

According to Bishop Asiamah, the president carries his chair around for spiritual reasons and not for pride’s sake.

"Our own president takes his personal chair along wherever he goes, it doesn’t mean he is arrogant. It is for spiritual reasons that he carries the chair around. Why did I bring my own chair to UTV? Because a chair that everyone sits in, I will not sit in it,” he shared on the Saturday, May 3, 2023, edition of United Showbiz on UTV.

The bishop was arguing against men having sex with women during their menstruation period and sighted the case of the president to buttress his point.

“The Bible says if a woman is her menses and sits in a chair, if you also sit in that chair you’ll be defiled for seven days,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo has come heavy criticism for his iconic presidential chair which is transported to events he attends across the country.

According to critics of the president, the transportation of the chair bearing Ghana’s Coats of Arms on its crest rail in the president’s advance convoy is a waste to the country’s resources.

Others say the president refusing to use chairs offered by his guests connotes disrespect.



Source: Ghanaweb