President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is the first recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Ghana Bar Association.

The award was given to him in Kumasi on Monday, September 9, 2024.

This was during the Annual General Conference of the Ghana Bar Association.

Announcing this during his address to the conference, the outgoing GBA President, Yaw Acheampong Boafo, said;

"On 8th July 1975, William Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was enrolled on the roll of lawyers of the Republic of Ghana with Bar number 1195. Subsequently, he was elected the President of the Greater Accra Bar and became a member of the general Bar of the Ghana Bar Association. In 1995, he filed to contest the position of national president, but as he had become a politically exposed person, he graciously withdrew his nomination at the conference which was held in Kumasi.

“On 7th January, 2017, he was sworn into office as the 5th President of the Fourth Republic and became the first member of the General Council of the Bar to be elected and sworn into the high office of president of the republic of Ghana. the Ghana Bar Association hereby confers on His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the first recipient of the Ghana Bar Association Lifetime Award,” he said.

The award was presented to him in the presence of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The conference is on the theme, “Peaceful, Fair and Transparent Election; The Key to Sustainable Democracy.”

Watch the live-stream below: