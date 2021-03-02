3 hours ago

President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has declared Monday, March 8, 2021, as a Statutory Public Holiday.

This, according to a statement signed by Interior Minister-Designate, Ambrose Dery, is in view of Ghana's Independence Day which falls on Saturday, March 6.

"The general public is hereby notified that Saturday, 6th March, 2021 marks Independence Day which is a Statutory Public Holiday.

"However, in view of the fact that 6th March, 2021 falls on a Saturday, His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana, has by Executive Instrument (E.I), in accordance with section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, 2001 (Act 601) declared Monday, 8th March, 2021 as a Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country." The statement read.

Independence Day celebration suspended

Meanwhile, the President has announced that this year's Independence Day celebration has been suspended countrywide.

According to a directive from the Presidency on February 11, sighted by Ghanaguardian.com, the suspension is in line with measures taken by the government to avoid large gatherings as the country continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

To this end, all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Education Directors ad well as Heads of all schools have, through their Regional Education Directors, been asked to comply with the directive in order not to parade school children on fields as has been observed in the country is over the years.