2 hours ago

Contrary to accusations from a section of Ghanaians and the opposition National Democratic Congress that the ruling Akufo-Addo government has abandoned health projects of the erstwhile Mahama administration, Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang-Manu has said that is not the case.

According to him, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo since assuming office in 2017 has worked assiduously to revive health projects which were started under the erstwhile Mahama administration.

“Government after assuming office on the 7th of January 2017 has never abandoned any health facility that was started by the previous government. I have to reemphasize that the government has never abandoned any health facility that was started before we assumed office,” the Health Minister noted.

In an attempt to back his claims with evidence, the Health Minister listed several health projects which began under the Mahama administration which have either been completed by the ruling Akufo-Addo government or in the construction process.

He noted, however, that most of the hospitals were commissioned by himself or the president.

Using graphic evidence to back his statements, he mentioned the controversial University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) and the Ga East Hospital as two of the main hospitals which have been operationalized by the Akufo-Addo government.

“I want to recount some of the projects that we came to meet that were not completed which we have taken time and resources to complete. I’ll start from the construction and equipping of 10 clinics in the Central Region…these were started in 2016. They were scheduled to be completed in 2018 and I’m glad to inform the nation that I myself has gone round to commission them…,” he said.

Kwaku Agyemang-Manu also emphasized that a contractor has been selected for the onward continuation of phase 2 of the Ridge Hospital which was constructed by the erstwhile Mahama administration.

The conversation around abandoned health projects resurrected after President Akufo-Addo in his latest address announced plans to construct some 88 district hospitals across the country and 6 regional hospitals for the newly created regions.

The decision received heavy backlash mainly from the opposition NDC who accused the government of abandoning health projects started under the Mahama administration while nurturing new ones.

Ghanaweb