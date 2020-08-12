3 hours ago

Self-styled prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah says President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has been divinely ordained by the Almighty God to lead the country.

According to him, Ghanaians needed Akufo-Addo at a time like this and indeed God has given Akufo-Addo a leader in an hour when Ghanaians needed it the most.

“This is the time that God’s will needed to be done in the life of President Akufo-Addo. It was arranged in the spiritual realm long before that Akufo-Addo should be president at this time in Ghana,” Owusu Bempah told Paul Adom-Otchere on Tuesday’s edition of Good Evening Ghana.

He explained that the President's management of the coronavirus pandemic has shown that he is a great leader.

“Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was conceived by birth to become a leader in Ghana and nothing can stop that. He tried for the first time in 2008 to be the president but things didn’t go in his favour. He tried again in 2012 and still he didn’t win the elections but the third time in 2016, things went on well for him,” he said.

The "Akufo-Addo Prophet" indicated Akufo-Addo was born to be a leader and indeed he is a real leader.

“God has gifted him the qualities to govern a country. Mark my words, if Ghanaians will be faithful, we need to add the Akufo-Addo name into the history books of the country, not as just the President of Ghana but as a great leader,” Owusu Bempah, who is the Leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries International noted.

Prophet Owusu Bempah added that even the way President Nana Akufo-Addo walked at the Independence Square during his inauguration showed he will lead the country very well.