1 hour ago

President Nana Akufo-Addo has plundered Ghana’s economy into oblivion, former President John Mahama has said.

According to the presidential candidate of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), the presidential candidate of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), “has turned the Presidency into a clearing-house for wholesale corruption on a scale never before seen in the history of the 4th Republic”.

“It’s time for him to go”, Mr. Mahama said on his Facebook page, adding: “On Election Day, vote #2 and tell Nana and his gang to pack their bags”.

A few days ago, Mr. Mahama said the President has sunk Ghana so low following the leakage of a videotape that captured Nana Akufo-Addo accepting money in a brown envelope at his office in Nima.

“A President shameless enough to accept money in a brown paper bag like a mafia chieftain – Nana has made it clearer than ever that he was only interested in the Presidency so that he could enrich himself, and he was willing to tell any lie to get there”, Mr Mahama wrote.

“You have seen with your own eyes how low Nana has brought Ghana. Rising food prices, youth unemployment, no real development, increasing debt, no future for your children. Do you really want 4 more years of that?”, he asked, adding: “#RescueMission #KickNanaOut #JohnMahama2020”.

Meanwhile, the Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, has said the journalist who secretly videotaped the President in the alleged bribery situation has fled to Benin.

In the said videotape, the second wife of the Director of Urban Roads is seen meeting Nana Akufo-Addo through another stalwart of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the Nima residence of the President and giving him a fat brown envelope.

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it was a bribery scene involving the President but Mr Baako says the event happened in the lead-up to the 2016 elections when Mr Akufo-Addo was just a candidate.

The NDC argues that Alhaji Abass’ wife doled out the alleged bribe to President Akufo-Addo so he could keep her husband at post since there were agitations for his from office on grounds that he was a member of the NDC.

Mr Baako, however, disputes that narrative, saying it was all faked by his former protégé, who recorded the event.

“I just don’t know how I feel. This gentleman, Salis Yakubu Atsuluho, he is the guy behind the Salis newspaper, he is the guy who did the secret recording of candidate Akufo-Addo”, Kweku Baako told Accra-based Peace FM on Wednesday, 2 December 2020.

“That is the guy who was behind ‘Who Watches The Watchman 1’; that’s the same guy. Look, this is the same guy whose entry into Tiger Eye was influenced by me. That’s why I say I don’t know how I feel.

“In 2006, I was seated at the base – Coffee Shop – when this gentleman walked up to me and, in fact, opened up to me that he was an NDC activist; now he’s an NPP member.

“He’s a political prostitute and a mercenary of the highest order”, Mr Baako said, adding: “I regret because I led him to Anas Aremeyaw Anas and introduced him to Tiger Eye and in four, five months, Anas dismissed him”.

“This is 2006 and then he set up his own group”.