2 hours ago

Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, hosted a breakfast meeting with the five presidential aspirants of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at his private residence in Nima, Accra.

According to a statement signed by his spokesperson, Fatimatu Abubakar, the meeting sought to promote unity, camaraderie, and party cohesion ahead of the party’s presidential primaries slated for January 31, 2026, and the 2028 general elections.

Addressing the aspirants, the former President expressed gratitude for their commitment to the NPP’s progress and urged them to conduct respectful, issue-based campaigns that prioritize unity over division.

“My focus is to ensure a united NPP and a credible primary process that will prepare us strongly for victory in 2028,” Akufo-Addo emphasized.

The aspirants — Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Ken Ohene Agyapong, Dr. Bryan Acheampong, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, and Ing. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong — all pledged to uphold the spirit of healthy competition and rally behind the eventual winner.

Also present at the meeting were senior party figures including Hackman Owusu-Agyemang, Danquah Smith Buttey, Justin Kodua Frimpong, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, and Akosua Frema Osei-Opare.