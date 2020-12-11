1 hour ago

Member of Parliament(MP) for Bolgatanga Central Constituency Isaac Adongo says the President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is irresponsible at age 76 for choosing to plunge the country into chaos.

“At 76 he must be a responsible citizen of Ghana should not plunge Ghana into what we have seen in our neighbouring African countries.” The lawmaker said in his victory speech.

Adongo was addressing some party faithful when he made this known.

He argued that the legitimately elected President in Ghana is John Dramani Mahama and the voice of the people can never be changed.

” The irresponsible Nana Akufo-Addo at 78 or 76 should not undermine the future and the democracy of Ghana. His Excellency John Dramani Mahama has won the election, the people of Ghana have spoken and no one other than God can change that. And we are going out tomorrow to demonstrate to the people of Ghana that Ghana belongs all of us.”

The Finance expert said after ruining Ghana and collapsing the country’s economy, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cannot use tactics and a purchased media to perpetrate the evil that he has done over the years.

