3 hours ago

The Member of Parliament(MP) for Ningo Prampram, Sam Dzata George has accused the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of rigging the December 7 General Elections.

He says the President and his NPP perpetrated thievery to win the elections and will not recognize him as President for the next four years.

The opposition NDC have vehemently opposed the election results that was declared by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission(EC), Jean Mensah.

They have accused the EC of rigging the elections in favour of the NPP with the party's flagbearer John Mahama categorically saying that he will not accept the results of a "flawed and fictitious" elections.

The Ningo Prampram legislator was speaking in an interview with Accra based Neat Fm when he made those comments.

“We will let the Ghanaian people know the amount of thievery that has been shoved on our necks making Akufo-Addo the next President when he is not the President. He is not the President and he will not be recognized as the President for the next four years because he is not duly elected.

We will show the evidence to the Ghanaian people. They say show us your evidence but the media is not the court where will we come and show evidence. Evidence is the name of the game in court so when we go to court we will show evidence. Bawumia did not show any media man any pink sheet before they went to court,” he disclosed

The NDC have disclosed that they will file their petition against the December 7 Elections at the Supreme Court on Wednesday 30th December,2020 the last day for any aggrieved party to head to court.