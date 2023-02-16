29 minutes ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reportedly held a meeting with some of his cabinet ministers over the enskinment of a new chief for Bawku.

According to a news report by citinewsroom.com, the president met the Ministers of Defence, Interior, Local Government, and Information as well as the heads of the various security agencies in the country over the new development.

Akufo-Addo is reported to have assured that his government will ensure that the chieftaincy dispute is resolved.

“Unfortunately, it’s a poor time for us; we have first of all a big crisis on our hands in Bawku as we speak. Things are happening which are causing a lot of problems for the security there, and I was in a meeting with them,” the president is quoted to have said.

The Overlord of the Mamprugu Traditional Area, Naa Bohugu Mahami Abdulai Sherigah II, enskinned a new chief for Bawku in the early hours of Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

The new chief, who was enskinned at the Nayiri palace in Nalerigu, is called Alhaji Seidu Abagre, GhanaWeb can confirm.

Jubilations were seen all over the forecourt of the Nayiri palace in Nalerigu, the North East Regional capital, as well as the traditional city of Mamprugu.

Meanwhile, soldiers were at the Nayiri's Palace to ensure that there is peace and security while the residents jubilated.

The new chief enskinned, Alhaji Seidu Abagre, is expected to be accompanied by some elders from the Nayiri Palace to Bawku after they perform all the traditional activities in Nalerigu.

The Government of Ghana has, however, condemned the installation of a new chief for Bawku by the Overlord of the Mamprugu Traditional Area, Naa Bohugu Mahami Abdulai Sherigah II.

In a statement issued by the Ministry for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, the government said that Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II is still the Bawku Naba.

It added that the security apparatus in Bawku has been instructed to arrest anybody who holds himself out as Bawku Naba other than Naba Abugrago Azoka II.

There has been heightened tension in Bawku as a result of renewed sporadic gunshots in the outskirts of the Bawku township.

At least 6 people, according to a Joy News report, were killed, and 10 injured in fresh shootings in Bawku on Wednesday, February 8, 2022.

The Overlord of the Mamprugu Traditional Area, Naa Bohagu Abdulai Mahama Sheriga ll, in March 2022, pledged to find a lasting peace to the long-winded Bawku Chieftaincy dispute which has eliminated many lives following the disturbances in the area.

Source: Ghanaweb