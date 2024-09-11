4 hours ago

The Chairman of the Sanitation and Water Resources Committee of Parliament, John Oti Bless, is demanding the resignation of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over what he deems as the government’s failure to tackle the menace of illegal mining also known as galamsey.

President Akufo-Addo in 2017 pledged to crack down on galamsey by putting his Presidency on the line.

However, water bodies continue to be polluted by activities of illegal mining, with renewed calls by stakeholders on the government to act.

In an interview with Citi News, John Oti Bless who is also the Nkwanta North MP said President Akufo-Addo’s inaction on the disturbing development is unpardonable.

“if you recall the president promised that he was going to put his presidency on the line if galamsey was not curtailed so it is up to you the media to invite him again, call on him again, ask him. Like you said, you were putting your presidency on the line.

“So now that the issue is getting out of hand, it is escalating. I believe you read the World Bank report that says that within a few years, Ghana has to import water.

“Akufo-Addo being a human rights lawyer and his thing happening under your nose is unpardonable.”