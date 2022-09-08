3 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa has ordered that all flags in Ghana be flown at half-mast for the next seven days in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.

In a post shared on Facebook, the president said the people of Ghana will greatly miss the Queen who died on Thursday, September, 8, 2022.

He described the late Queen as the rock that kept the Commonwealth of Nations together.

“She was a cherished and revered monarch of the British people, the longest-serving in their history, who will be sorely missed. We are saddened by her departure. In honour of her memory, I have directed that all official flags in the nation fly at half-mast for seven (7) days, as from tomorrow, Friday, 9th September,” his post read in part.

The BBC reported that the King and Queen Consort will spend the night at Balmoral Castle and return to Britain on Friday.

Britain’s longest serving monarch, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, died at the age of 96 on Thursday, September 2022.

The queen died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Her death comes after the BBC earlier announced that the Queen’s doctors had expressed concerns about her health around mid-morning on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Born on April 21, 1926, the Queen, christened Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, immediately acceded the British throne on February 6, 1952, when her father, King George VI died.

She thus ruled for 70 years.

View the president's tweet below: