2 hours ago

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated government’s commitment to fixing the deplorable road infrastructure of Sefwi Wiawso, the capital of the Western North Region by close of the year.

He made this known when he addressed congregants of Sefwi Wiawso Diocese of the Catholic Church during an episcopal ordination and installation of Most Rev. Samuel Nkuah-Boateng as a bishop.

“Let me assure the residents of Sefwi Wiawso of government’s commitment to completing 30km of Sefwi Wiawso town roads. Work will begin soon on the stabilising links, base works and surfacing. The Ministry of Roads and Highways has assured me that the Sefwi Wiawso road will be completed this year,” he added.

Sourcecitifmonline