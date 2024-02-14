3 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has officially reshuffled some of his ministerial appointees following reports of an imminent massive shake-up in the government.

The president according to a statement issued by the presidency has relieved 13 central and local government ministers of their duties.

Some of the ministers who have lost their jobs include the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.

The other ministers who have been sacked include the Minister for Interior, Ambrose Dery; Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu; Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Kwaku Afriyie.