3 hours ago

The Upper East region has some of the worst roads in the country. This was evident during our recent tour of the area.

Roads that were under construction have been abandoned, and existing ones are yet to see any meaningful revamp or maintenance.

This prompted the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, to question the Akufo-Addo government’s achievements in that sector.

The main Tamale to Bolga road has developed potholes, and many other roads, such as those from Navrongo to Chiana-Paga, Fumbisi, Sandema, and Yagaba-Kubore, are in a deplorable state.

According to the residents, who are mainly farmers, the situation makes is affecting their business.

John Mahama stated that many of the road projects his administration started have been abandoned, yet President Akufo-Addo claims he has constructed 12,000 km of roads.

He assured the people that he would fix some of these roads if elected president.

According to him, this will be part of efforts to open the region to attract more business, particularly in the agro sector.