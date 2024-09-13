1 hour ago

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has directed the establishment of a ministerial ad hoc committee to address issues related to illegal mining.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Information on Friday, September 13, 2024, and signed by Fatimatu Abubakar, the Minister of Information, the committee will engage with stakeholders to evaluate the government’s efforts in combating the galamsey menace.

“On the instruction of the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, an ad hoc ministerial committee has been set up to engage all stakeholders to assess the government’s efforts in dealing with illegal mining in Ghana,” parts of the statement read.

The committee will consist of five ministers from various sectors, with the Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, leading the charge in engaging with stakeholders.

The other committee members are Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources; Dominic Nitiwul, the Minister of Defence; Ignatius Baffour Awauh, the Minister for Employment, Labour Relations; as well as Fatimatu Abubakar, the Minister of Information.

The statement follows calls from the Trades Union Congress, various Civil Society Organisations, health sector unions and associations, chiefs, and some citizens for the government to urgently impose a ban on illegal mining and declare a state of emergency in all affected areas..

The Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, has also given the government a one-month ultimatum to put an end to illegal mining else he would unite with other chiefs across the country to take back their lands.

Organised Labour, on September 11, threatened to go on a nationwide strike at the end of September if steps are not taken to address the worsening galamsey crisis.

Many have also called for a "shoot to kill" policy as a drastic measure to combat illegal mining.

