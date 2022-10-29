2 hours ago

Artiste manager, Bulldog, has called for the president to resign immediately at a time when many Ghanaians are calling on the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, to send in his resignation letter.

Speaking with Abrantepa on E-Forum, the former manager for Shatta Wale mentioned that if Ken Ofori-Atta is sacked, the president should go with him.

“The president should resign today. Nana Akufo-Addo should bow down his head in shame and walk out of the office now, now as we speak. He came, saying he had the men. He put the guy there. You understand. So if the guy so messing up, they should be leaving together.

“He should be leaving now. I keep saying this all the time, let me try and get this, and get this right so I don't make a mistake. This is what I have been reading for a while now. Chapter 8 of the Constitution of Ghana, Section 69,” he said.

Reading Chapter 8, Section 69 of the Constitution held, he disclosed that it details how the president can be removed from office.

He added that if Ghanaians can take the initiative seriously, the president could be out of office before they knew it.

“You know what that says, Removal of the President. Everybody should read that. I don't know why we are not exploring this. There is a loophole in the constitution that can get us to remove him today. We don't have to wait until 2024.

“The minority has to target the president, he is the head. They have to target him. If you read it is clear. It is only hovering with a few legal words but if we have a proper lawyer to interpret it we will find the solution.

“If we start today, by next year around this time he is gone. It won't take that long and we are all seated and just complaining. Do you know that today as we speak, you are being paid half your salary because everything is gone up?” he added.

In recent times, calls for the dismissal of the Minister for Finance and Economic Planning, Ken Ofori-Atta, have heightened in the last couple of weeks following the wobbling state of the economy.

While pressure mounts on the Minister to resign, some netizens have urged the President to step down.

Source: Ghanaweb