1 hour ago

The Greater Accra Region Secretary of the Ghana Union of Traders’ Association (GUTA) says the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, should himself chair any committee that is set up to tackle the fast-spreading coronavirus disease.

According to Emmanuel Nana Opoku Acheampong, the attitude of the health authorities towards the disease has been quite disappointing.

Speaking on TV3‘s Midday Live on Saturday, the GUTA official said the way President Akufo-Addo is perceived to handle his tasks is a marked departure from the way the health authorities are handling Ghana’s preparations towards an outbreak of the deadly disease.

Mr Opoku Acheampong made the demand following the disappointment expressed by a Ghanaian who just returned from Italy, where the coronavirus disease is having a devastating toll.

Already, a man from Italy tested positive in Nigeria on Friday to become the first confirmed case in sub-Saharan Africa.

The Greater Accra Region GUTA Secretary says it is only Akufo-Addo who can bring seriousness to bear on Ghana’s preparations.

All cases tested so far at the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research have been negative though some showed signs of flu.