6 hours ago

On Monday, January 6, 2025, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo hosted President-elect John Dramani Mahama and Vice President-elect Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang at the Jubilee House for a familiarization tour ahead of the official handover ceremony.

The visit offered Mahama and Prof. Opoku-Agyemang an opportunity to acquaint themselves with the presidency’s facilities and operations, which will serve as their base during the new administration. The gesture, a significant part of the transitional process, highlighted President Akufo-Addo’s commitment to a smooth transfer of power.

President Akufo-Addo’s tenure officially concludes on January 7, 2025, making way for Mahama, who secured victory in the December 7, 2024, general election, to assume office. This marks a return to the presidency for Mahama, who previously served as Ghana’s President from 2012 to 2017.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Black Star Square, where Mahama and Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang will be formally inaugurated as President and Vice President, respectively. The event is expected to draw dignitaries, diplomats, and representatives from various sectors to witness the historic occasion.

The tour of the Jubilee House represents a symbolic moment in Ghana’s democratic journey, reflecting the nation’s commitment to peaceful transitions and governance continuity.