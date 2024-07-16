47 minutes ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed gratitude to the French and Chinese governments for their support in Ghana’s external debt exchange.

These two nations, members of the Paris Club, played a crucial role in securing the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) balance of payment support for Ghana.

Speaking at an event at the French Embassy in Accra, President Akufo-Addo highlighted the strong partnership between France and Ghana in the country’s developmental efforts.

“Let me use this occasion to express Ghana’s deep appreciation of the work of the Paris Committee, the Paris Club, whose official creditor committee is co-chaired by the Republic of France and the People’s Republic of China for the satisfactory work that has brought a solution to Ghana’s debt restructuring, as the Ambassador said, in record time,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo also mentioned that he had personally conveyed his thanks to President Emmanuel Macron and President Xi Jinping. “I have personally already expressed my appreciation and thanks to President [Emmanuel] Macron and President Xi Jinping,” he added.