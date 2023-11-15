1 hour ago

Presidential aspirant for the 2024 election Akwasi Addae Odike has asserted that President Akufo-Addo will prevent Alan Kyerematen from contesting in the general election.

The vocal politician said from all indications the president would use strategies to deny the former Trade and Industry Minister from realising his dream.

“Alan be very careful, come let’s join forces else Nana Addo won’t let you file for the position of presidency,” said Akwasi Addai Odike.

According to the founder of the now-defunct United Progressive Party (UPP), Alan was used for one district one dam but was later sidelined.

Commenting on Dr. Bawumia’s election as the NPP flagbearer, Odike said it is a clear indication of what President Akufo-Addo wished for.

He said Akufo-Addo’s congratulatory message to his vice shows how he had yearned for him and no one else.

The businessman accused President Akufo-Addo of scheming to ensure he manages the country even if he is not in government.

He thus called on all Ghanaians to join forces with him so they put an end to Nana Addo and his state-captured plans as Ghana is not a private property managed.