3 hours ago

A member of the New Patriotic Party’s national communications team, Haruna Maiga, says former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo would, in hindsight, regret establishing the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), arguing that the institution has deviated from its original purpose.

Speaking on Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily on Thursday, December 11, Maiga claimed the OSP no longer reflects the intentions behind its creation and should therefore be scrapped. He said Akufo-Addo set up the office to demonstrate his administration’s commitment to accountability by allowing investigations into its own officials without political interference. However, he argued that the institution has failed to uphold that vision.

“Absolutely, this OSP must be scrapped. We shouldn’t waste any more time debating this issue. President Akufo-Addo, with the benefit of hindsight, wherever he is, will regret the decision to form the OSP. I am very sure he had options. He intended to show that his government was ready to submit itself to accountability, but that is not what the OSP has become,” he stated.

He accused the office of drifting away from its anti-corruption mandate and instead becoming an institution engaged in “unnecessary witch-hunting” and pursuing “frivolous issues without any basis,” resulting in what he described as a sharp decline in public trust.

“What has become of the OSP is a complete diversion from its objectives. Public confidence has eroded. The OSP has failed to deliver on the purpose for which it was formed, and it must be scrapped,” he said.

Meanwhile, President John Dramani Mahama has rejected calls to dissolve the OSP, saying such demands are premature. The President insists the office needs more time and support to effectively carry out its mandate and warns that abolishing it now would undermine the nation’s anti-corruption efforts.