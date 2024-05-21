9 hours ago

Governance expert, Prof. Baffour Agyemang Duah says President Akufo-Addo’s comment that he will not hand over power to John Mahama is a mere joke.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo cannot resist handing over power if the New Patriotic Party (NPP) loses the 2024 elections.

This comes on the back of President Akufo-Addo reiterating his call on Ghanaians to vote for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the impending 2024 General Election.

He further stated that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Mahama cannot succeed him adding that he will destroy his legacy if Ghanaians should make him take over as the next President.

However, John Mahama has replied to President Akufo-Addo indicating that he will not continue Akufo-Addo’s legacy of corruption, misgovernance, and arrogance.

“Of course, I will not protect your ‘legacy’ of corruption, misgovernance, arrogance, ineptitude, bankrupt economy, increased unemployment, and pushing more of our people into the poverty bracket,” the NDC flagbearer stated in a tweet.

Commenting on the matter on the GHOne TV State of Affairs show with Francis Abban, the governance expert stated that the President was not serious with his comment.

“I think the President was joking, I don’t think he was serious about saying I won’t hand over power. Who is he, not to hand over power? So I think it was just a mere joke.

“Even though people think perhaps it was a mere joke, I don’t think the President will ever dream of not handing over power if his party loses. It cannot happen in this country,” Prof. Agyemang-Duah reiterated.