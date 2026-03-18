2 hours ago

Hon. Alexander Akwasi Acquah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Akim Oda constituency, has gifted 12 hairdryers to recent graduates of the Ghana Hairdressers and Beauticians Association (GHABA) at Akim Oda.

The donation seeks to provide the young graduates with the necessary tools to start their own hairdressing salons.

In a Facebook post, Mr. Acquah disclosed that he urged the young women to make effective use of the equipment as they begin their professional careers and continue to develop their abilities in the beauty industry.

“I encouraged them to make good use of the equipment as they begin their professional journey and continue to build their skills in the beauty industry,” the post read.

Hon. Acquah reiterated his pledge to help the craftswomen promote their goods and services by introducing training in digital skills, including social media management.

“In this era of technology and social media, I assured them that my office will introduce a system where artisans within the constituency will receive guidance on social media education and the right digital tools to effectively market their services and products,” he added.

The recipients conveyed their sincere gratitude to the MP for the gift, stating that it was difficult for a young graduate to purchase a hairdryer to launch her salon. They pledged to utilize the equipment for what it was designed for.

Over the years, Hon. Akwasi Acquah has assisted artisans, JHS and SHS graduates, as well as university graduates in the Akim Oda constituency in establishing their careers.