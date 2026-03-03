2 hours ago

Oda MP Alexander Akwasi Acquah, on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, accompanied the Minority Caucus in Parliament on a tour of cocoa-growing communities in the Eastern Region.

Recall that to relieve the current strain on cocoa farmers in Akim Oda, Hon. Acquah recently established an emergency social intervention strategy for cocoa farmers in his constituency, promising to tap from all available sources to support the farmers.

The Minority Chief Whip, Hon. Frank Annoh-Dompreh, is leading the tour in response to the government's recent decision to lower cocoa producer prices, which has alarmed farmers and drawn harsh condemnation from the Minority.

The government has attributed the price hike to declining global cocoa prices and insisted that it represents current international market realities.

However, Mr. Annoh-Dompreh and his associates claim that the action unfairly burdens farmers who are already dealing with growing input costs and financial difficulties.

The Minority Chief Whip emphasized that producers shouldn't bear the entire burden of global price swings and referred to the reduction as a "rip-off." He argued that the government should think about providing a bailout to support farmers and protect the cocoa industry rather than lowering the producer price.

The Minority Caucus insists that it will keep pushing for policies that safeguard cocoa producers and guarantee the sector's long-term viability.

Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Isaac Yaw Opoku, Michael Aidoo, Seth Osei-Akoto, Samuel Awuku, Ida Adjoa Asiedu, Laurette Korkor Asante, Alexander Akwasi Acquah, Charles Asuako Owiredu, Alexander Agyare, Davis Opoku Ansah, Gideon Boako, and Rudolf Amoako-Gyampah were among the other Minority MPs on the tour.