8 hours ago

Tension is mounting in Akyem Asene, in the Asene-Manso-Akroso District of the Eastern Region, due to threats by suspected hoodlums to attack the chief in the area, Nana Karikari Apau Frimpong II and Queen Mother Nana Afia Kissiwaa II.

The threats stem from an attempt to impose a rival chief.

The residents, have therefore appealed to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for police protection.

The suspected hoodlums allegedly have threaten violence against the chief and queen mother.

This situation has increased tension in the area.

During a news conference, residents said tension was rising due to the unlawful activities of a rival faction.

This faction, they claim has resorted to unorthodox means to remove the chief and other elders from the palace.

In response, Nana Karikari Apau Frimpong II and Queen Mother Nana Afia Kissiwaa II have urged the District Security Council (DISEC), the Akyem Oda Police Divisional Command, the Ministry of Chieftaincy, and the government to promptly deploy security personnel to maintain peace, law, and order in the community.