Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, the Presidential Candidate for the Alliance for Revolutionary Change (ARC) and the Founder and Leader of the Movement for Change (M4C), has vowed to tackle corruption in Ghana by introducing lifestyle audits for public officials.

Speaking during an interview with X (formerly known as Twitter) influencer KalyJay on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, Mr. Kyerematen expressed concern over the increasing trend of young people, who have little business experience, becoming wealthy soon after entering public office.

He attributed this trend to the failure of the government to confront corruption directly.

Mr. Kyerematen emphasized the lack of comprehensive legislation to address corruption related to lifestyle discrepancies in Ghana, which has allowed some individuals to enrich themselves at the expense of ordinary citizens.

He noted that the rapid accumulation of wealth by young public officials is becoming normalized and must be addressed as part of broader anti-corruption efforts.

As part of his anti-corruption strategy, Mr. Kyerematen promised to abolish sole-sourcing in public procurement, which he identified as a key avenue for political corruption.

"If I am elected in the December 7, 2024, general elections, I will ensure the elimination of sole-sourcing in procurement," he declared.

He also proposed the creation of a Corruption Czar, an independent office with the authority to investigate and prosecute any public official, including the President, if found guilty of corruption.

These plans, he noted, are outlined on page 43 of the Great Transformation Plan (GTP).