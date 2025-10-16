2 hours ago

Former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, has officially rebranded his political movement, the Movement for Change, under a new name — the United Party (UP).

The announcement was made at a ceremony in Accra on Thursday, marking what Mr. Kyerematen described as the beginning of a new chapter in his political journey as he prepares to contest Ghana’s presidency outside the traditional two-party system.

Outlining his vision for the newly formed United Party, Mr. Kyerematen said the goal is to transform Ghana into Africa’s leading economic hub by 2040, powered by innovation, inclusive development, and transparent governance.

He explained that the rebranding reflects his commitment to building a broad-based political platform that unites Ghanaians from diverse backgrounds under a shared vision of national renewal.

Mr. Kyerematen, who resigned from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in September 2023, said his departure stemmed from what he described as unfair treatment and persistent divisions within the governing party.

Following his resignation, he launched the Movement for Change, represented by the butterfly symbol, promoting what he called a “transformational leadership agenda” — a call to move beyond partisan politics and focus on national progress.

With the transition to the United Party, Mr. Kyerematen reaffirmed his belief that Ghana’s future depends on fresh leadership, unity, and economic innovation, pledging to present policies that will empower youth, entrepreneurs, and local industries.