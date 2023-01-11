2 hours ago

Immediate-past Minister for Trade and NPP flagbearership hopeful, Alan Kyerematen has been slammed by Ghanaians on social media for an uninspiring address last night.

The former Trade Minister, who resigned from the NPP Government last week to pursue his NPP flagbearership dreams, addressed the nation last night, in what was onviously indented to be a major statement of intent.

Alan and his team, would have set a target of captivating Ghanaians with his major public address since his early resignation from government.

But the outcome appears not to have gone down well, as significant number of Ghanaians on social media have critiqued Alan's delivery and message with a dim view.

The former Trade Minister announced his intention to contest the flagbearership race, outlined his policies, and in a stunning fashion, aimed a veiled dig at the NPP Government he has been part of in the past six years, until a few days ago.

What has earned Alan the biggest social media flak is his inference to the NPP Government he has been part of for six years as a 'no action, talk only' government.

While some have criticised him for being self-centred and hypocritical, in his attempt to absorb himself of any blame and also run away from the pressure the government is currently facing, others, some have also labelled his policies and general delivery rhetorics and uninspiring.

One observer passed a damning verdict on Alan's delivery, giving him a pass mark of 2/10.

"I will give ALAN 2/10. I was not impressed. Nothing New.

Just ENGLISH!," wrote broadcaster Nana Jantua.

Another, Listowell Yesu Bukarson, a US-based Ghanaian journalist wrote: "this was supposed to project and announce him to the world as, at least, a force to be contended with by his political opponents, but it fell short by drastic proportions.

Going forward, if he means business he must get his act together and reorganize his addresses, especially his CONTENT."

Below are some of the comments: