Alan Kyerematen, the leader of the Movement for Change, was among the distinguished individuals who attended the funeral service of the late Kwame Sekyere Addo-Kufuor Jr., the former President of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, on December 19, 2024.

Alan, who recently made headlines for criticizing former President John Agyekum Kufuor's endorsement of the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, was spotted at St. Cyprian's Cathedral engaging in friendly conversation with Kufuor during the event.

However, a subsequent video that surfaced online showed Alan shaking hands with other attendees, but when he approached the former president, he seemed to ignore him and walked past as if he did not recognize him.

Present at the event were, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Second Lady Samira Bawumia, Chief of Staff Akosua Fremah Opare among others.

On the other hand, in a subsequent video, Alan was captured exchanging greetings with the former president by moving up to him to shake hands.

