3 hours ago

Available reports indicate that the Trade and Industry Minister-Designate Alan Kyerematen is now expected to present the 2021 Budget.

This is due to the inability of Finance Minister Designate, Ken Ofori Atta to return to Ghana on time, from his medical leave.

Even if Mr. Ofori-Atta had arrived in Ghana, it may have been difficult for him to clear the necessary appointment committee hurdles to present the budget statement.

It was earlier reported that Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia was likely to present the budget statement, next Friday 12 March, 2021, but it appears the President has settled on Mr. Kyerematen instead.

Finance Minister presented 2021 Expenditure in Advance Appropriation in October 2020

In October last year, Mr. Ofori Atta presented the 2021 Expenditure in Advance Appropriation.

This was due to the December 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Government expenditure for first quarter of 2021 was estimated at GHȻ27.34 billion, with total revenues and grants expected at GHȻ13.3 billion, whilst total expenditure and arrears clearance at GHȻ24.01 billion.

This was expected to leave a fiscal gap of GHȻ10.7 billion.