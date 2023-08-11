2 hours ago

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin is worried over what he calls the public outrage that greet the announcement of an increase in salaries of Members of Parliament.

Mr Bagbin insisted that MPs who shoulder the majority of responsibilities in the various constituencies should be paid well.

Speaking at a public forum in Takoradi in the Western Region, Alban Bagbin said MPs deserve more.

“Whatever is given to the one you struggled to elect, you are opposed to it. Even though every day you knock at his door to request money to pay school fees and hospital bills, donate to churches, festivals and funerals, you hate to hear that his salary is being increased, there must be a problem,” Alban Bagbin said.

MPs over the years have been advocating for an upward adjustment in their salaries, arguing that they have not had their salaries reviewed upwards, unlike public sector workers.

Source: citifmonline