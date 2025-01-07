4 hours ago

Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin has officially been sworn in as the Speaker of the 9th Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana.

The swearing-in ceremony, held on January 7, 2025, followed his endorsement for the Speaker role by President-elect John Dramani Mahama. Bagbin’s re-election cements his position as a key figure in Ghana’s parliamentary history, having served as Speaker during the 8th Parliament.

The proceedings began with Cassiel Ato Forson, the newly confirmed Majority Leader, moving the motion for Bagbin’s nomination. “I move that Hon Alban Bagbin do take the chair of this House as the Speaker of the 9th Parliament,” Forson stated on the parliamentary floor.

The motion was seconded by Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, albeit amidst notable drama. Afenyo-Markin voiced concerns over the nomination process, citing what he described as a lack of adequate consultation by the President-elect in Bagbin’s endorsement.

In response, the Clerk of Parliament, Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror, swiftly dismissed the Minority Leader’s reservations, emphasizing that the comments were irrelevant to the formalities of seconding the motion.

The Chief Justice, Gertrude Esaaba Torkornoo, subsequently administered the Oath of Office to Bagbin, officially confirming his position as Speaker.

In his acceptance speech, Bagbin called for unity and pledged to work impartially to ensure the smooth functioning of the House.

The event marks a significant moment in Ghana’s parliamentary history, as Bagbin continues to steer the affairs of a legislature dominated by the National Democratic Congress (NDC), which holds a strong majority.

Profile of Alban Bagbin

1. The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Bagbin attended the Sombo R. C. Primary and the Wa Secondary Schools in the Upper West Region and proceeded to the Tamale Secondary School in the Northern Region where he obtained his Advanced Level Certificate in 1977.

2. He gained admission to the University of Ghana School of Law and graduated in 1980 with a Degree in Law and English. He enrolled at the Ghana Law School and was subsequently called to the Bar in 1982.

3. He holds a Certificate in Privatization in Public Utilities and Infrastructure from the Eastern South Africa Management Institute (ESAMI), Tanzania, and an Executive Master’s Degree in Governance and Leadership from Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) in 2008.

4. Rt. Hon. Bagbin earlier worked with the antecedent of the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) as Assistant Administrative Officer and acting Secretary to the Board. Having joined the Akyem Chambers earlier, he continued with his legal practice whilst at GSS. He was later employed by the erstwhile State Hotels Corporation as Personnel Manager before leaving for Libya to teach English. He returned in 1986 and between 1989 and 1992, he was the external solicitor for a number of Banks, Industries, Stools and other clients.

5. Later, he established a private Law Firm, the Law Trust Company, together with two partners. He was the Managing Partner.

6. The Speaker was elected MP in 1992 and sworn to Parliament in January 1993. He chaired various committees of Parliament, including the Public Accounts Committee, Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee, and House Committee.

7. Sometime in late December 2000, he was appointed by then NDC leadership to be its Minority Leader in Parliament. In this role, he distinguished himself. In January 2009, he was again appointed this time as the Majority Leader.

8. He was later brought into the Executive to serve as the Minister for Water Resources, Works and Housing, and also as Minister for Health. He also worked as an adviser in the Office of the President.

9. He was returned to Parliament leadership once more as the indefatigable Majority Leader. Again, he distinguished himself.

10. In January 2017, as the record 7th Term MP for Nadowli, he was elected as the 2nd Deputy Speaker to serve under the Speakership of Prof Aaron Mike Oquaye Snr., in the 7th Parliament.

11. Speaker Bagbin has served on a number of Boards and international organizations including the Africa-Caribbean-Pacific Group (ACP), the European Union Joint Parliamentary Assembly (EUJPA), International Council for Parliamentarians for Global Action (PGA), and Global Organization for Parliamentarians Against Corruption (GOPAC). He served on the Governing Board of the Ghana Ports and Harbors Authority (GPHA), Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), National Media Commission (NMC) and the Legal Aid Board.

12. He was eventually elected as Speaker of the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic of Ghana. He has been in Parliament since January 1993 to January 2021 as MP for Nadowli and from January as MP for Nadowli and from January 2021 to January 2025 as the substantive Speaker.

13. He is the immediate past President of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) and also the President of the Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of Parliaments in Africa.

14. He has been a Member of the Ghana Bar Association since 1982. 43yrs at the Bar.