7 minutes ago

Albanian ICT Awards XI: Showcasing Technological Excellence in Albania and Beyond

The Albanian ICT Awards XI is set to reveal its winners after a rigorous evaluation process.

Explore the journey of innovative candidates in technology and their chance to be recognized at the gala evening event.

Discover the sponsors and partners supporting this celebration of technological achievements.

Introduction:

As anticipation builds, we are now less than two weeks away from the eagerly awaited announcement of the winners of the 11th edition of the Albanian ICT Awards.

The prestigious competition, organized by ICTSmedia and the ALBICT Association, has witnessed an impressive turnout of 117 applications from 150 candidates across the nation.

In a marathon process spanning 48 hours, the jury recently convened in Tirana and Pristina to individually evaluate 50 candidates.

With the countdown to the winners' reveal underway, the Albanian ICT Awards continue to celebrate and empower the thriving technology, entrepreneurship, and innovation community.

Candidates Unveiled: A Showcase of Technological Prowess

Since its launch on March 10, the 11th year of the ICT Awards has captured the attention of innovators, rising stars, entrepreneurs, ethical hackers, and technology enthusiasts.

With a focus on fostering talent and recognizing achievements, the ICT Awards have conducted more than 23 meetings across Albania, Kosovo, and North Macedonia.

These gatherings, held in collaboration with educational institutions, innovation centers, and local municipalities, aim to inspire and engage the entire technology community.

Highlighting Exceptional Projects: Fintech, E-commerce, EdTech, and More

During the presentations in front of the esteemed jury, several outstanding projects and applications left a lasting impression.

Fintech, E-commerce, EdTech, AI/ML, and Robotics emerged as notable categories, reflecting the dynamic landscape of technology in Albania.

The 50 candidates vying for the coveted titles will compete in six distinct categories: ICT Innovation of the Year, ICT Startup of the Year, ICT Diploma of the Year, ICT Rising Star up to 16 years old, ICT Rising Star 16-21 years old, and Cyber Security Awards.

The Grand Celebration: Gala Evening and Nationwide Recognition

The climax of the Albanian ICT Awards XI will take place on May 26, 2023, during the Gala Evening at the esteemed Arka Art Hotel.

Here, 18 winners will be bestowed with nationwide awards, symbolizing their exceptional contributions to the Albanian technology landscape.

The evening promises to be a momentous occasion, where success will be celebrated, achievements will be acknowledged, and the technology, entrepreneurship, and innovation community will be empowered.

Supporting a Thriving Community: Sponsors and Partners

The success of the Albanian ICT Awards XI is made possible by the unwavering support of its sponsors and partners.

Diamond sponsors, including Raiffeisen Invest, the Union of Albanian Municipalities and Municipalities, and Albvision, have played a pivotal role in facilitating this celebration of technological excellence.

Additionally, Platinium sponsors such as Dev.al, Vodafone Albania, and Albsoft, along with Gold and Silver sponsors, have made valuable contributions to the event.

The extended partnership with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, AUK, SEEU Tech Park, UNICEF Albania, and others demonstrates the collaborative effort to nurture and advance the Albanian technology ecosystem.

Conclusion:

The Albanian ICT Awards XI are set to unveil the winners who have showcased outstanding technological prowess and innovation.

This nationwide competition celebrates the achievements of individuals whose dedication, creativity, and determination have earned them recognition within the Albanian technology community.

With the Gala Evening drawing near, the event promises to be a memorable celebration of success and a testament to the thriving technology, entrepreneurship, and innovation landscape in Albania and beyond.