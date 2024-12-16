57 minutes ago

Asante Kotoko striker Albert Amoah has revealed that a pre-match motivational call from club legend Eric Bekoe played a key role in his match-winning performance against Hearts of Oak on Sunday.

Ahead of the much-anticipated Ghana Premier League clash, Bekoe identified Amoah as a potential game-changer, citing the forward's excellent form this season.

The encouragement proved prophetic as Amoah delivered in spectacular fashion at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Despite Kotoko's dominance throughout the match, the first half ended goalless, with Hearts of Oak’s defense, led by Kelvin Osei Asibey, standing firm.

However, deep into stoppage time, a mix-up between Osei Asibey and goalkeeper Benjamin Asare handed Amoah the perfect opportunity to pounce.

The forward calmly slotted home the dramatic 95th-minute winner, sending Kotoko fans into rapturous celebrations.

Reflecting on the match-winning moment, Amoah expressed gratitude for Bekoe’s support. "He [Osei Asibey] is a very strong person and gave me a tough time in the game.

I give thanks to Eric Bekoe. He told me this morning, 'Albert, you have a goal in this match, so go out and make me proud.'"

The goal, Amoah’s seventh of the season, moves him to second place in the Ghana Premier League scoring charts.

Kotoko’s hard-fought victory lifts them to fifth place on the table with 21 points, just three points behind leaders Heart of Lions and two points clear of seventh-placed Hearts of Oak.

Amoah’s performance not only showcased his poise under pressure but also affirmed his growing reputation as a decisive player in crucial moments for the Porcupine Warriors.