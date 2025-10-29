4 hours ago

Albert Amoah’s transfer to Libyan giants Al Ahly Benghazi has not only marked a major career leap for the striker but also triggered a 30% financial windfall for his former club, Great Olympics, as stipulated in his Asante Kotoko contract.

The Division One League outfit, who sold Amoah to Kotoko last season, are now urging transparency from the Porcupine Warriors regarding the undisclosed transfer fee, with club boss Oluboi Commodore calling for clarity.

“We expect Kotoko to be transparent. We’re entitled to our share,” Commodore stated.

Amoah’s blend of pace, composure, and finishing made him a fan favourite at Baba Yara Stadium, and one of the standout performers in the domestic league. He was Asante Kotoko's most potent striker as he bagged 18 goals in 34 appearance across all competitions for the Porcupine Warriors.

Career Leap to Libya



New Club: Al Ahly Benghazi



League: Libyan Premier League



Continental Profile: Regular CAF inter-club participants



Transfer Fee: Undisclosed (Great Olympics entitled to 30%)

The move is seen as a strategic step forward for Amoah, who now joins one of North Africa’s most competitive sides.

As Asante Kotoko begin search for a replacement striker for Amoah and Great Olympics also await financial clarity, Amoah prepares for his debut in the Libyan top flight.