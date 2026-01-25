3 hours ago

Albert Amoah could hardly have scripted a better homecoming. On a day when Asante Kotoko swept aside Basake Holy Stars 3–0, the spotlight belonged to the forward who only weeks ago was playing his football in Libya. Back on familiar ground in Kumasi, Amoah announced his return to Kotoko with a spectacular goal on his debut, reminding fans exactly what they had been missing.

Amoah rejoined the Porcupine Warriors on loan from Benghazi, having moved to the Libyan club earlier in the season after Kotoko’s early exit from the CAF Confederation Cup. His return had been keenly anticipated, and when his moment came in the 74th minute, it was worth the wait.

With Kotoko already leading 1–0 through Samba O’Neil’s first-half penalty, Amoah rose acrobatically inside the box to meet the ball with an audacious bicycle kick, doubling the lead and sending the Baba Yara Sports Stadium into raptures.

Before that moment of magic, Kotoko had laid the groundwork. O’Neil opened the scoring from the spot on 30 minutes after Saaka was fouled, while goalkeeper Camara produced a brilliant save just before half-time to deny Basake a route back into the match.

But it was Amoah’s goal that truly shifted the mood from control to celebration. For a player returning after a short but eventful spell abroad, it was a statement of intent and a deeply emotional one.

Kotoko went on to add a third through Poku, who capped the night with another breathtaking bicycle kick late on, sealing a comfortable victory.

Yet as the final whistle blew, it was Amoah who drew the loudest applause. His return, his debut goal, and his connection with the supporters combined to produce a moment that felt bigger than the result itself.

For Kotoko, it was three points. For Albert Amoah, it was a reminder that sometimes, coming home is exactly what a player needs.