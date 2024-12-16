1 hour ago

Albert Amoah was the hero of the day as his dramatic injury-time goal handed Asante Kotoko a 1-0 victory over bitter rivals Hearts of Oak in a fiercely contested Premier League clash at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

The game’s defining moment came in the dying minutes when Amoah capitalized on a mix-up between Hearts’ defender Kelvin Osei Asibey and goalkeeper Benjamin Asare.

A miscommunication between the two allowed the Kotoko forward to calmly slot home, sparking jubilant celebrations among the Porcupine Warriors' faithful.

For Osei Asibey, the error was particularly cruel, as he had delivered a stellar performance throughout the match, providing a rock-solid defensive shield that kept Kotoko at bay during a dominant first-half display.

The young defender had even been tipped for the Man of the Match award before the unfortunate mix-up.

Kotoko’s early dominance saw them create numerous chances to break the deadlock. Amoah and Baba Yahaya were guilty of missing clear opportunities, with Amoah denied by Osei Asibey’s perfectly timed tackle in the 30th minute.

In the 38th minute, Amoah found the back of the net, but his effort was ruled out for offside, capping a frustrating half for the hosts despite their superiority.

The second half saw a much-improved Hearts of Oak side, with Salim Adams orchestrating their attacking play. He created a glorious chance for Kwabena Boateng, but Kotoko’s defence rose to the occasion with a heroic tackle to deny a certain goal.

Both teams traded opportunities in a high-octane encounter, but neither could find the breakthrough as the game appeared to be heading for a stalemate.

However, in the dying moments of added time, hesitation between Osei Asibey and Asare opened the door for Amoah, who pounced to secure a vital three points for Kotoko.

The forward’s performance earned him the MVP award, capping off a night to remember for the Porcupine Warriors.

The result will undoubtedly fuel celebrations in Kumasi, as Kotoko not only claimed bragging rights over their archrivals but also kept their league ambitions on track with a crucial victory.