2 hours ago

Ghana and Strasbourg defender Alexander Djiku made a swift return from injury over the weekend as he featured for his French Ligue 1 side in their 4-2 defeat to Ajaccio.

His timely return is a huge boost for the Black Stars as it was feared that he may miss the World Cup for Ghana.

The French-born Ghanaian has formed a solid partnership at the back for Ghana with Daniel Amartey.

Djiku had been out of action since sustaining an injury against Toulouse in the French Ligue 1 on October 23.

He asked that he be taken off in the above-mentioned game after picking up an injury in the 26th minute of the first half.

This heightened fears in the Ghana camp that the defensive stalwart may miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup which is just a few days away.

But Djiku made a quick return from injury as he was named in the Strasbourg starting line up against Ajaccio on Sunday.

The 29-year-old has been named in Ghana’s 55-man provisional squad by Coach Otto Addo for the World Cup.

