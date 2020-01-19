2 hours ago

Alfred Duncan remains very high on the wish list of Italian Serie A side Fiorentina who are looking to snap up the Ghanaian midfielder from Sassuolo.

Duncan who has in the past worked with current Fiorentina gaffer Iachini rates the player very highly and wants him in his team.

According to Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport, the primary goal for the midfield is Alfred Duncan for the violas.

The Sassuolo player for whom, according to the newspaper, the two clubs are in constant contact.

Fiorentina know that Duncan will cost at least 14 million euros, but Iachini considers it perfect for the purple midfield.

Sassuolo now understand that they can not stand in the way of the player and must let him go and Fiorentina hope to close a deal for the player very soon given the good relations they have with the neroverdis