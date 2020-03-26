6 minutes ago

Duncan is super motivated for a possible recovery as he wants to convince Fiorentina that he is worth all the hustle and money spent on acquiring him from Sassuolo.

Corriere Dello Sport focuses on Alfred Duncan. The purple midfielder, in his home as adheres to the health regulations and grinds kilometers on the exercise bike and waits.

If there is one who has a mad desire to start again, it is the Ghanaian midfielder to demonstrate that Fiorentina has done well to invest many millions in him: for the present and for the future.

Duncan is super motivated to get there ready, in tune, active, so he can immediately respond to Beppe Iachini's possible call: as he had been against Sampdoria, Milan and Udinese.

From the challenge of Marassi against the Dorians began his adventure in the purple jersey and then the forced stop, just when Duncan was starting to integrate himself in terms of play and harmony.

For sure, three games have already produced a practical result, if it is true how true it is that the purple team added two draws to the 1-5 success with the Blucerchiati.

A positive mini-strip that perhaps means little and that maybe will not be due (only) to the entry of the Ghanaian, but still remains a precise indication.

Also of the greater solidity of Iachini's midfield thanks to Duncan. This without a doubt.