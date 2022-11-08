2 hours ago

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament representing the Tamale North constituency, Hon. Alhassan Suhuyini, has made frightening revelations about the return of Sarah Adwoa Safo to Parliament.

After months of absence from Parliament, the Dome-Kwabenya lawmaker has returned to Ghana.

Adwoa Safo has been absent since 2021 due to personal matters.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) legislator has been chastised for her incessant absence from the country, and the House is set to discuss and decide whether her seat should be declared empty in the coming days.

Following her long stay, she was subsequently relieved of her duties as Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection.

The politician refused to provide an explanation for her extended absence from the House, despite efforts by the Parliament's Privileges Committee.

Speaking on her comeback during a church service on Sunday, Adwoa Safo said she was back to assume her place and serve her people.

But, Alhassan Suhuyini, on the other hand, believes otherwise after startlingly revealing Adwoa Safo is up to something else.

In a TV3 discussion on the subject, Hon. Suhuyini stated that Adwoa Safo is returning to the August House to participate in the Vote of Censure, through which MPs hope to remove Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta from office.

Mr. Suhuyini further alleged that the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, had brought Adwoa Safo back to the country in order to retain Mr. Ofori-Atta in government at all costs.

"You know there's a Vote of Censure to remove Ken Ofori-Atta; it's an important vote coming up, just like the budget, and the President who knows where Adwoa is has found a way to bring her back; and remember the President wants to save the Finance Minister at all cost," he revealed.

Hon. Suhuyini stated that Adwoa Safo was not alone all along and had the President's full support after relinquishing her parliamentary and ministerial duties.

"Let's not think Adwoa Safo is in this alone, how long did we hold her ministry for her? the President allowed that ministry to stay without a minister and even till today without a minister. The President is ultimately responsible for what is happening," he accused.