Investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas has suffered a setback as the Supreme Court of Ghana required the journalist to appear in open court without his customary face mask in order to face Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Tuesday morning, the country's highest court issued a judgment requiring the journalist to testify in the case involving the former Ghana FA President in court without wearing any facial protection.

Anas, who has been incredibly afraid to even show up in court let alone without his mask, will now be seen in the public as he gives testimony in front of the judge.

This comes after the Supreme Court overturned a previous decision by a lower court allowing Anas to testify in secret.

The journalist said his life would be in danger if he testified in court after his probe forced Nyantakyi to resign from multiple football positions.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas was permitted to give a videotaped testimony in the case involving Kwesi Nyantakyi by an order of the High Court 2, Criminal Division.

However, following an appeal by Nyantakyi's lawyers, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the former head of football and ordered Anas to appear in person so Nyantakyi could cross-examine him in public.

In an effort to clear his identity, Nyantakyi is pursuing his lawsuit against the contentious journalist.

The former Ghana FA capo is serving a global ban following the documentary.

Nyantakyi, who was rising to the very top of global football administration, had to step aside from his roles with Caf including as 1st vice-president, the most senior figure at the confederation after its former president, Ahmad.

Nyantakyi and other football officials from around the continent were secretly filmed by undercover reporters receiving cash gifts as part of a documentary by controversial Ghanaian investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.